Anheuser-Busch loses top LGBTQ+ rating over its Bud Light response

Bud Light has been embroiled in controversy since April.

 Julio Cortez/AP

New York (CNN) — Last year, the Human Rights Campaign Foundation gave Bud Light parent company Anheuser-Busch a top rating for LGBTQ+ equality. But because of how the company handled backlash to a sponsored post by Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender woman, it’s now off the list.

The organization informed Anheuser-Busch of its decision in a May letter viewed by CNN, after previously writing to the company in April, criticizing its response. USA Today first reported on the decision.