New York (CNN) — Angelo Mozilo, former chief executive of Countrywide Financial and a key player in the subprime mortgage meltdown that led to the 2008 financial crisis, died Sunday.

“It is with great sadness that the family of Angelo Robert Mozilo announces his passing from natural causes. The family requests privacy at this time,” The Mozilo Family Foundation, a charitable organization founded by Mozilo and his late wife Phyllis, said in a press release.