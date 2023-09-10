(CNN) — If you’re thinking about buying a new car, you might be warily watching news about a possible United Auto Workers strike. And, yes, experts say, there could be some serious downside for those shopping for certain models of cars, trucks or SUVs, at least in the longer term.

There’s no single answer to what a car shopper should do, though. It depends on the vehicle you’re shopping for and on your own level of flexibility in that choice. First of all, keep in mind that only General Motors, Ford and Stellantis face strikes by the United Auto Workers, So, if you’re thinking of buying a Toyota, Honda or Hyundai, any potential strike should make little difference to you.