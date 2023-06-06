(CNN) — The CEO of perennially unprofitable Amtrak joked to Congress Tuesday that the fastest track to a financial turnaround would be to stop operating trains and instead “go into the real estate business.” But he said he has no intention of doing so.

Instead, CEO Stephen Gardner asked a congressional subcommittee on Tuesday to tolerate losses for several more years for the federally funded rail system while the company and country invest billions into improving passenger rail service.