New York (CNN) — The Federal Trade Commission will allow pharmaceutical giant Amgen to move ahead with its acquisition of Horizon Therapeutics, averting a trial set for September.

In a news release Friday, the US antitrust regulator said it accepted a proposal from Amgen that would allow the $27.8 billion deal under multiple conditions, including that Amgen would not pressure insurance companies and pharmacies to bundle two of Horizon’s medications with its own best-selling drugs.