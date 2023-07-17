Americorps recovers record $84 million in tax breaks for low-income taxpayers

The Internal Revenue Service 1040 tax form for 2022 is photographed, April 17.

 Jon Elswick/AP

(CNN) — AmeriCorps recovered a record $84 million in overlooked deductions, credits and tax breaks for low-income Americans in the 2023 tax season, the federal agency announced Friday.

The organization for volunteerism and national service, created by President Bill Clinton in 1993, assisted in aiding over 113,000 taxpayers in more than 130 cities, according to a release.