Americans’ wages are finally outpacing inflation. Here’s why it may not last

 AndreyPopov/iStockphoto/Getty Images

Minneapolis (CNN) — US wages have been on the rise, but it sure hasn’t felt like it. For more than two years, persistent and pervasive inflation has taken big bites out of Americans’ paychecks.

That’s finally starting to change now that inflation is waning.