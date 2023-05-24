Americans’ outlook on retirement darkens to an 11-year low

Americans are growing increasingly concerned they won’t be able to retire comfortably.

 gpointstudio/iStockphoto/Getty Images/FILE

(CNN) — In the latest sign of economic pessimism, Americans are growing increasingly concerned they won’t be able to retire comfortably, according to a Gallup survey shared first with CNN on Wednesday.

Just 43% of nonretired adults think they will have enough money to live comfortably, according to Gallup. That’s the lowest level for that metric since 2012.