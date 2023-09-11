Americans have never been wealthier

Fueled by a resurgent stock market and rising home values, US household wealth hit a record $154.3 trillion during the second quarter of this year, according to federal data.

 Justin Lane/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Consumer wealth has now completely recovered from the recent inflation-driven drop in stock prices and real estate holdings.