Americans are pulling money out of their 401(k) plans at an alarming rate

More Americans are tapping their 401(k) accounts because of financial distress.

 Witthaya Prasongsin/Moment RF/Getty Images

Minneapolis (CNN) — More Americans are tapping their 401(k) accounts because of financial distress, according to Bank of America data released Tuesday.

The number of people who made a hardship withdrawal during the second quarter surged from the first three months of the year to 15,950, an increase of 36% from the second quarter of 2022, according to Bank of America’s analysis of clients’ employee benefits programs, which are comprised of more than 4 million plan participants.