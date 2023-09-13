New York (CNN) — American Eagle filed a lawsuit against shopping mall owner Westfield, accusing the company of allowing its San Francisco Centre mall to “deteriorate into disarray.”

American Eagle, which has a shop in the mall, said that Westfield breached its lease agreement and its neglect of common areas in the mall led American Eagle employees to “suffer and respond to gun violence, physical assaults, burglaries, and robberies.”

CNN’s Samantha Delouya contributed to this article.