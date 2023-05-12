American consumers are growing worried about a US debt default

US consumer sentiment worsened in May as Americans grew concerned about the economy's direction and a potential default of the US government's debt. Pictured is a Gap store in San Francisco.

 David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images

US consumer sentiment worsened in May as Americans grew concerned about the economy's direction and a potential default of the US government's debt, according to a preliminary report from the University of Michigan Friday.

The political impasse over raising the debt ceiling has dragged on for weeks and is inching closer to the day the federal government will not be able to fully meet its financial obligations. Consumers are now taking notice.