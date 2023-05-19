American Airlines and JetBlue have to break up their partnership, court rules

A JetBlue jet moves along the runway at Laguardia Airport in November 2022. American Airlines and JetBlue Airways have to break up their alliance on Northeast US flight routes, a US District Court judge ordered on May 19.

 Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — American Airlines and JetBlue Airways have to break up their alliance on Northeast US flight routes, a US District Court judge ordered Friday.

US District Judge Leo Sorokin ruled in favor of the the Justice Department, giving the Biden administration a victory in its years-long lawsuit against the airlines’ collaboration. The Justice Department filed the lawsuit in 2021, alleging the two companies raised prices and reduced choice for air passengers traveling to and from major cities in the Northeast, such as New York City and Boston.

– CNN’s Christina Carrega, Pete Muntean and Chris Isidore contributed to this report.