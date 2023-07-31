New York (CNN) — Anchor Brewing, which has been America’s oldest craft brewer with 127 years in business, closed its taprooms for good on Sunday. But there’s a chance the brand could live on.

Loyal fans seeking one last pint formed a line outside the San Francisco-based brewery on Sunday that stretched several city blocks, to the point that Anchor had to turn people away, according to CNN affiliate KPIX-TV. One fan told the station that “it’s a shame that something like this is going away,” expressing hopes that Anchor could be saved during the liquidation process that begins in August.