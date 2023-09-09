Washington, DC (CNN) — On a warm Saturday morning in July, as Kathie Leonard planned to set out on her boat for a day on the water off the coast of Maine, her phone rang. The call was from the head of the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development, asking if Auburn Manufacturing — the specialized textiles maker Leonard runs — would be interested in hosting “the president” in the coming week.

At first she replied, “President of what?” Leonard told CNN. Then the Maine official clarified she was referring to President Joe Biden.