America added 306,000 fewer jobs last year than we thought. But the labor market is still hot

The US labor market is still hot. A 'Now Hiring' sign is posted outside of a restaurant on May 05, in Miami.

 Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Minneapolis (CNN) — US job growth during much of the past year was weaker than previously projected by a little more than 300,000 jobs, according to new federal data released Wednesday.

As part of the agency’s annual benchmark review of payroll data, the Bureau of Labor Statistics revised down March 2023’s employment gains by 306,000 positions.