New York (CNN) — AMC Theaters said Thursday it is ending its “Sightline” tiered seat-pricing pilot, which it began earlier this year, in which moviegoers who sat up by the front of the theater directly next to the screen paid less for a ticket compared to those who chose more desirable seats in the middle of the theater.

In February, AMC (AMC) said it was rolling out the initiative to all of its roughly 1,000 movie theaters by the end of the year.