‘Barbenheimer’ is stimulating the economy

(CNN) — AMC Theaters (AMC) hit a revenue record last week, driven by the overwhelming success of the “Barbenheimer” pop culture craze.

In a news release on Sunday, the world’s largest theater chain announced that from July 21-27, it earned its largest single-week admissions revenue since the company’s founding in 1920. AMC attributed this 103-year high to the incredible opening weekend of both “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer,” as well as the strong momentum that continued to carry them along.