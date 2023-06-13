Amazon Web Services hit by wide-ranging outage, impacting major websites

Amazon Web Services was hit by a wide-ranging outage on Tuesday afternoon that impacted a large number of major websites, including the Boston Globe and New York City’s Metropolitan Transit Authority, and pictured, attendees in Las Vegas, Nevada, on November 30, 2022.
(CNN) — Amazon Web Services was hit by a wide-ranging outage on Tuesday afternoon that impacted a large number of major websites, including the Boston Globe and New York City’s Metropolitan Transit Authority.
The afternoon outage affected some news organization’s ability to publish coverage of former President Donald Trump’s court appearance in Miami. In a tweet, The Boston Globe wrote, “Amazon Web Services is experiencing an outage, which has affected digital publishing operations at the Globe since around 2:45 p.m. EDT.”
New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority similarly reported on Twitter that its website and app are “temporarily unavailable because of an Amazon Web Services outage.” The transit agency said it would post alerts about train and bus service disruptions on Twitter.
AWS referred CNN’s request for comment to its Service Health dashboard, which first confirmed “increased error rates and latencies” impacting regional servers in its Northern Virginia hub at a little after 3 p.m. ET.
By 5 p.m. ET, the dashboard reported that, “Many AWS services are now fully recovered and marked Resolved on this event. We are continuing to work to fully recover all services.”
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.