Amazon to pay more than $30 million to settle FTC privacy complaints over Alexa and Ring

Close-up of Ring Chime for Ring Video Doorbell system from Amazon in smart home in Lafayette, California, May 17, 2021. Amazon’s smart doorbell company, Ring, has agreed to settle a lawsuit from the Federal Trade Commission alleging that it had “unreasonable” data security and privacy practices, according to a filing in the US District Court for Washington D.C.

 Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

(CNN) — Amazon has agreed to pay more than $30 million to settle two federal lawsuits alleging that the tech giant violated users’ privacy — including that of children — through its Alexa voice assistant and its Ring doorbell cameras.

The twin settlements Wednesday with the Federal Trade Commission highlight claims that Amazon retained Ring videos and Alexa voice recordings, along with related geolocation information, for years – in some cases without consent and despite requests by consumers for the data to be deleted.