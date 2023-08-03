Amazon’s stock surges as Q2 earnings show profit and sales jump

Packages are seen here on a conveyer belt at an Amazon fulfillment center on Prime Day in Melville, New York, on July 11.

 Johnny Milano/Bloomberg/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — Amazon (AMZN)’s sales boomed on strong demand in the second quarter for its wide range of products, from fast delivery for Prime deals to ads, fueling a massive jump in profit from a year ago.

Sales grew 11% to $134.4 billion. That’s an increase from $121.2 billion in the second quarter of 2022. The number exceeded analyst predictions of $131.4 billion revenue.