New York (CNN) — Amazon has faced challenges getting shoppers to buy groceries in its Amazon Fresh grocery stores and recently laid off workers — but it’s betting a new strategy and redesigned stores will be the answer to its struggles.

The company announced Wednesday that it will add hundreds of new name brands to two Amazon Fresh stores in suburban Chicago; more quick meal options like sandwiches and ready-made dinners; smart shopping carts that allow customers to scan groceries as they shop and check out without waiting in line; and Krispy Kreme doughnut shops.