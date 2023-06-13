(CNN) — Amazon is experimenting with using artificial intelligence to sum up customer feedback about products on the site, with the potential to cut down on the time shoppers spend sifting through reviews before making a purchase.

On the Amazon product page for Apple’s third-generation AirPods, for example, the AI feature now sums up the more than 4,000 user ratings to note that the wireless headphones “have received positive feedback from customers regarding their sound quality and battery life.” But, it adds, “mixed opinions were also expressed about the performance, durability, fit, comfort, and value of the headphones.”