Amazon corporate workers stage walkout, citing ‘lack of trust’ in leadership

 David Ryder/Getty Images

(CNN) — Amazon corporate workers staged a walkout on Wednesday to signal a “lack of trust” in the company’s leadership, in what is perhaps the most visible sign of dissent among the e-commerce giant’s office workers in recent memory.

On Wednesday afternoon, organizers of the walkout said more than 1,000 corporate employees participated in the event. In an email the night before, organizers had said more than 1,800 Amazon employees committed to join the walkout to call attention to employee frustrations on multiple fronts, including the company’s push to get workers in the office at least three days a week.