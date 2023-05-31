(CNN) — Nearly 2,000 corporate workers at Amazon have pledged to walk off the job on Wednesday to signal a “lack of trust” in the company’s leadership, in what could be the most visible sign of dissent among the e-commerce giant’s office workers in recent memory.

In an email Tuesday evening, organizers of the walkout said more than 1,800 Amazon employees have committed to participating to call attention to employee frustrations on multiple fronts, including the company’s push to get workers in the office at least three days a week.