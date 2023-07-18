Spain’s antitrust regulator has imposed fines worth a total of €194.1 million ($218 million) on Amazon and Apple for colluding to restrict competition on the Amazon website in Spain.

The two contracts the companies signed on October 31, 2018, granting Amazon the status of authorized Apple dealer, included anti-competitive clauses that affected the online market for electronic devices in Spain, CNMC, as the watchdog is known, said in a statement Tuesday.