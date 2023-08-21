New York (CNN Business) — Weeks after Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine in early 2022, a North Carolina biotech company that has done work for the Pentagon scrambled to help civilians and soldiers wounded by the war.

Nasdaq-listed Humacyte, which is developing a platform designed to harness the body’s own ability to heal, believed its technology could make a difference in the unfolding humanitarian disaster. The company, chaired by former Obama Cabinet secretary Kathleen Sebelius, quickly provided hospitals on the frontlines with its technology, the Human Acellular Vessel, an implant engineered to expedite the healing of vessel tissue repair.