(CNN) — Right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ personal spending has increased since he was ordered to pay $1.5 billion in liabilities to Sandy Hook families, none of whom has seen a penny from the disgraced Infowars host, according to court documents.

In July alone, Jones spent $93,180 — excluding legal and professional fees — including $15,184 on payments to his wife Erika Wulff Jones, $7,900 on housekeeping, $6,338 on meals and entertainment, and a separate $3,388 on groceries, an August 29 court filing from lawyers for the families shows. The payments to Jones’ wife, the lawyers alleged, were textbook “fraudulent transfers” under a claimed prenuptial agreement.