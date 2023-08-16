New York (CNN) — Grocery shoppers in the Southeast can expect to see more Aldi stores starting 2024.

The German supermarket giant is acquiring Winn-Dixie and other grocery stores in the Southeast in a move to increase its presence in the region, the company announced Wednesday. Some of the nearly 400 Winn-Dixie locations Aldi is acquiring will keep the familiar red-and-white Winn-Dixie branding and traditional store layout, but many will convert to Aldi’s brand and bare-bones store format.