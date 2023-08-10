New York (CNN) — The federal government is allowing airlines to continue to run reduced flight schedules to major airports serving New York City and Washington in hopes of curbing flight cancellations and reducing the burden on short-staffed air traffic controllers.

The Federal Aviation Administration is extending the relaxed requirements it first announced last March that permitted airlines to scale back summer schedules without forfeiting competitive “slots” into New York’s LaGuardia, JFK, and Newark airports as well as Reagan National Airport outside D.C.