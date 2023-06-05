London (CNN) — Global airlines should make nearly $10 billion in profit this year as business bounces back from the pandemic, according to a new forecast from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

IATA on Monday more than doubled its 2023 profit forecast for the global airline industry despite a looming economic downturn. Airlines are expected to make $9.8 billion in net profit in 2023, up from a December forecast of $4.7 billion.