(CNN) — Airbnb on Thursday sued New York City over its restrictions on short-term housing rentals, in a legal dispute that pits the company’s concerns about its ability to operate in a key market against the city’s efforts to address an affordable housing crisis.

The San Francisco-based tech company sued New York City over the Short-Term Rental Registration Law, a local ordinance passed in 2022 and set to begin being enforced next month. The law requires short-term rental hosts in the city to register with the mayor’s office, disclose who else lives on the property and agree to comply with other city codes.