Air traffic controllers union pushes for staffing solution after scathing DOT watchdog report

In this photo taken on June 19, 2015, the Department of Transportation Federal Aviation Administration building is seen in Washington.

 Andrew Harnik/AP

(CNN) — As millions of Americans are expected to pack commercial flights over the July 4th holiday, the union representing the Federal Aviation Administration’s air traffic controllers says a recent government watchdog report is proof the agency and Congress must fix a “flawed staffing model.”

“The status quo is no longer sustainable,” said Rich Santa, head of the National Air Traffic Controllers Association. The union says that Congress must “require FAA to immediately implement” new staffing standards and “conduct maximum hiring.”