Air India reveals new logo, livery design as part of massive makeover

A rendering of an Air India plane bearing the airline's custom font and new color scheme is pictured here.

 Air India

(CNN) — India’s largest airline has just revealed a whole new look.

The colorful new livery design and logo are both part of a major Air India overhaul. The airline, which was purchased by Tata Group last year, aims to become an international aviation player on par with Etihad, Emirates, Singapore Airlines and other highly-rated carriers.