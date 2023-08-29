(CNN) — Before artificial intelligence can take over the world, it has to solve one problem. The bots are hallucinating.

AI-powered tools like ChatGPT have mesmerized us with their ability to produce authoritative, human-sounding responses to seemingly any prompt. But as more people turn to this buzzy technology for things like homework help, workplace research, or health inquiries, one of its biggest pitfalls is becoming increasingly apparent: AI models often just make things up.