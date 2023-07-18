AI is a concern for writers. But actors say they have even more to fear

SAG-AFTRA actors strike against the Hollywood studios as they join the Writers Guild of America (WGA) on the picket like outside of Netflix offices in Los Angeles, on July 14.

 Mike Blake/Reuters

New York (CNN) — How many actors does it take to make the movies and shows produced by studios and streaming services? SAG-AFTRA, the actors union that has had 160,000 members on strike since last week, is afraid that artificial intelligence will lead to far fewer employed actors in the future.

The negotiations between actors and the major studios and streaming services that create movies and television have broken down over a few issues, but possibly none more contentious – and more unknown – than the use of AI.