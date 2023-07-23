London (CNN) — French startup Mistral AI didn’t have a working product when it raised €105 million ($118 million) in one of Europe’s largest-ever seed rounds last month. But Antoine Moyroud, a partner at Lightspeed Venture Partners, one of the biggest backers of the fledgling firm, wasn’t fazed.

“It may seem like a very big number,” he told CNN, but the company has big, global ambitions and needs a lot of expensive computing power to see that through, he said.