After trying for three years, Paramount finally unloads Simon & Schuster for $1.6 billion

Pictured here is the marquee at the main entrance to the Simon & Schuster Headquarters building in Manhattan.

 Erik McGregor/LightRocket/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — Paramount has agreed to sell Simon & Schuster to private equity firm KKR for $1.6 billion in cash, after more than three years of trying to offload the book publishing powerhouse.

“The proceeds will give Paramount additional financial flexibility and greater ability to create long-term value for shareholders, while also delivering our balance sheet,” Bob Bakish, president and CEO of Paramount Global, said in a statement.