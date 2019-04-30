Livestream

Headline Goes Here

LIVE: Robert Kraft's spa video suppression hearing

Money

After nearly 1 1/2 years, Taco Bell Cantina may finally get its alcohol license

By:

Posted: Apr 30, 2019 01:07 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 30, 2019 01:07 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - With a new mayor in town, Taco Bell might get its alcohol license after all.

The issue is on Tuesday's agenda for the Madison Common Council.

Last week, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and alders Mike Verveer and Patrick Heck introduced legislation that would give the Taco Bell Cantina its alcohol license. Taco Bell’s management corporation filed a lawsuit against the city after its license was initially vetoed, and this legislation would end litigation for that as well.

Former Mayor Paul Soglin vetoed the beer and wine license originally in an attempt to combat alcohol-related crime on State Street, but according to the city attorney's office, that's not a connection the current mayor is seeing, at least to the same extent.

"I think her position is there's clearly issues with regards to alcohol abuse and disturbances downtown," said Michael P. May, Madison's city attorney. "But it's an issue that has to be dealt with on a broader basis than single alcohol license reviews."

Even after consideration at Tuesday's common council meeting, this isn't a hard and fast pass.

The legislation would still need to be approved by the council, then approved by the Alcohol License Review Committee and again by the full council before going to Rhodes-Conway's desk.

Previously, the common council has not had two-thirds majority support for allowing the licensure, as it was unable to override Soglin's veto on two attempts.
 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Latest Money Headlines

Photo Galleries

E-News Registration

This Week's Circulars