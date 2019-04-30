After nearly 1 1/2 years, Taco Bell Cantina may finally get its alcohol license

MADISON, Wis. - With a new mayor in town, Taco Bell might get its alcohol license after all.

The issue is on Tuesday's agenda for the Madison Common Council.

🌮+🍺? Taco Bell might get its alcohol license after all. Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway (along w/2 downtown alders) introduced legislation last week to make it happen, and common council will hear the settlement TONIGHT. #News3Now pic.twitter.com/5y3pdWpr7v — Amy Reid (@amyreidreports) April 30, 2019

Last week, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and alders Mike Verveer and Patrick Heck introduced legislation that would give the Taco Bell Cantina its alcohol license. Taco Bell’s management corporation filed a lawsuit against the city after its license was initially vetoed, and this legislation would end litigation for that as well.

Former Mayor Paul Soglin vetoed the beer and wine license originally in an attempt to combat alcohol-related crime on State Street, but according to the city attorney's office, that's not a connection the current mayor is seeing, at least to the same extent.

"I think her position is there's clearly issues with regards to alcohol abuse and disturbances downtown," said Michael P. May, Madison's city attorney. "But it's an issue that has to be dealt with on a broader basis than single alcohol license reviews."

Even after consideration at Tuesday's common council meeting, this isn't a hard and fast pass.

The legislation would still need to be approved by the council, then approved by the Alcohol License Review Committee and again by the full council before going to Rhodes-Conway's desk.

Previously, the common council has not had two-thirds majority support for allowing the licensure, as it was unable to override Soglin's veto on two attempts.



