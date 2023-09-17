After 2023 wraps up, get ready for a spike in marriage proposals

Engagements are expected to pick up steam after a pandemic-triggered drop-off.

 Prostock-Studio/iStockphoto/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — Expect plenty more Champagne corks to pop in 2024, because engagements are expected to pick up steam after a pandemic-triggered drop-off.

According to Signet Jewelers, the largest jewelry company in the United States, the pandemic dented sales of engagement rings as relationships faltered – or never even blossomed in the first place – as people stayed inside or avoided socializing outside of the immediate family.