New Delhi (CNN) — The African Union is to join the the Group of 20 (G20) as a permanent member, India’s prime minister Narendra Modi announced Saturday as he inaugurated a leaders’ summit in New Delhi for the world’s wealthiest nations.

In his opening speech, Modi invited the chair of the African Union, Azali Assoumani, to take his seat at as a permanent member of the grouping as other leaders applauded and looked on.