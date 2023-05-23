Adobe is adding an AI-powered image generator to Photoshop

Adobe on Tuesday said it’s incorporating an AI-powered image generator into Photoshop, with the goal of “dramatically accelerating” how users edit their photos.

 Mahmut Serdar Alakus/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — Photoshop is about to look a little different.

CNN’s Rachel Metz contributed to this report.