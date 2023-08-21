Adobe co-founder John Warnock, who helped invent the PDF, is dead at 82

 Patrick Tehan/MediaNews Group/The Mercury News/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — John Warnock, co-founder of Adobe, has died aged 82, the software company announced on Sunday.

Warnock helped start the revolutionary company in 1982 with the late Charles Geschke, and transformed Adobe into a software powerhouse that became the backbone of the internet.