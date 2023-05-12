Adidas will sell Yeezy shoes after all

Adidas will sell Yeezy shoes after all. Pictured are Adidas 'Yeezy' shoes inside a London store in 2021.

 Hollie Adams/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Adidas has decided what it's going to do with its unsold Yeezy merchandise.

At an investors' conference Thursday, Adidas CEO Bjørn Gulden said that the apparel company is going to "sell parts of this inventory and donate money to the organizations that are helping us and that was also hurt by Kanye's statements."