Adidas signs $1.2 billion partnership with Manchester United

Manchester United and Adidas are partners for another decade.

 Al Bello/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — Manchester United and Adidas are extending their apparel-sponsorship contract in a colossal £900 million ($1.2 billion) deal that lasts for another decade.

The German sportswear company will continue making kits and other apparel for the British football team, in one of the biggest Premiere League sponsorships that began in 2015, following the team’s defection from Nike.