Actors delay potential strike against studios and streaming services, extending contract negotiations

A union representing about 160,000 actors has put plans to go on strike against major studios and streaming services on hold and seen here, the SAG-AFTRA headquarters building in Los Angeles.

 Chris Delmas/AFP/Getty Images/FILE

New York (CNN) — A union representing about 160,000 actors has put plans to go on strike against major studios and streaming services on hold.

The contract between the actors and an alliance of studios had been due to expire at midnight Friday. But late Friday the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) announced it would push back the expiration until 11:59 p.m. PDT on July 12 as it continues negotiations.