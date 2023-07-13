Actors are going on strike after talks with major studios and streaming services fail

SAG-AFTRA members seen July 7 is poised to go on strike after talks with major studios and streaming services have failed.

 SAG-AFTRA

New York (CNN) — A union representing about 160,000 Hollywood actors is going on strike after talks with major studios and streaming services have failed.

It is the first time its members have stopped work on movie and television productions since 1980, after a final day of negotiations on Wednesday did not produce an agreement.

CNN’s Natasha Chen and Michelle Watson contributed reporting.