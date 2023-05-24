Abercrombie & Fitch shares rise 30% on stellar earnings report

New York (CNN) — Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) soared more than 30% Wednesday after the mall retailer released a stellar first-quarter earnings report.

Abercrombie beat analysts’ estimates, reported a surprise profit and boosted its outlook for the full year. The numbers show that despite growing economic uncertainty, the US consumer is willing to spend money on discretionary items like acid-washed jeans and polo shirts.