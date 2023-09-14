ABC News staffers ‘freaking’ out over reports Disney is in talks to sell the outlet

A logo for ABC is pictured atop a building in Burbank, California, in February 2014. The Disney-owned newsroom was jolted on September 14 after a report suggested that the outlet could soon be expelled from the Magic Kingdom.

 Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

(CNN) — Alarm bells are going off at ABC News.

The Disney-owned newsroom was jolted on Thursday after a report suggested that the outlet could soon be expelled from the Magic Kingdom. Bloomberg’s Christopher Palmeri and Thomas Buckley reported that Disney has “held exploratory talks” about selling ABC to Nexstar Media Group. The duo also reported that media mogul Byron Allen has also spoken with Disney about a possible deal.