Hong Kong (CNN) — The Australian Broadcasting Corporation has apologized to journalist Stan Grant, who accused the network of failing to defend him from racist abuse, some of which followed his commentary on the coronation of King Charles III.

Grant, who is one of the country’s most famous newscasters and a former journalist at CNN, will host his last program Monday night before taking an indefinite break, according to both him and the public broadcaster.

Hilary Whiteman contributed to this report.